FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - A sale of Carrefour’s business in China is not on the agenda, a spokeswoman for the French retailer said on Wednesday in answer to market rumors that had sent the share higher.

Carrefour’s sales in China have been declining for several years despite its attempts to fight E-commerce competition and sealing a partnership with Tencent.