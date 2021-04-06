Carrefour expands express grocery delivery partnership with Deliveroo

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe’s largest retailer Carrefour and Deliveroo said on Tuesday they were expanding to France their partnership to bring on-demand groceries in less than 30 minutes their customers’ homes.

The service is already available in Belgium, Italy and Spain, Carrefour said in a statement.

Retailers have been increasingly teaming up with delivery firms to service stuck at home customers during lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus.

Last year, Carrefour struck a deal with Uber Eats for a home delivery partnership in France and in Belgium, also offering 30-minute home delivery.

The Carrefour-Deliveroo partnership is being launched in France this week, starting in Paris with plans for a rollout to 10 other top cities over the coming months.

Meanwhile the rollout is picking up speed in Belgium with the extension of the service to Antwerp in April and then in Ghent in May, following Brussels and Liège on March 5.

Italy has already rolled out the service to 50 major cities while in Spain Carrefour has been in a partnership with Deliveroo since spring 2020.