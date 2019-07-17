French retailer Carrefour forms home delivery partnership with Spain's Glovo

FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) has signed a fast home delivery service with Spanish start-up company Glovo, as Carrefour looks to deal with growing competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN.O) and other domestic rivals.

The partnership will cover four countries - France, Spain, Italy and Argentina - and will start operating by early October at the latest. The service will aim to deliver products to customers’ homes within 30 minutes.

“Carrefour is constantly looking for ways to deliver innovative services that make customers’ daily shopping experience easier,” said Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Executive Director of E-commerce, Data and Digital Transformation at Carrefour.

“With this new partnership, Glovo and Carrefour will offer a 30-minute home delivery service that complements their existing e-commerce offers and allows them to address the needs of new customers,” she added.