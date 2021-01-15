Exclusive: Canada's Couche-Tard drops Carrefour takeover plan -source

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Carrefour is seen on a shopping trolley at a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Saint-Herblain near Nantes, France January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard has dropped its bid to acquire European retailer Carrefour SA after its takeover proposal ran into stiff opposition from the French government, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The decision to end merger talks came after a meeting on Friday between French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Couche-Tard’s founder and chairman, Alain Bouchard, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter is confidential.

Both Couche-Tard and Carrefour declined to comment.