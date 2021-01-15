Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Consumer Goods & Retail

Factbox: How Carrefour and Couche-Tard compare

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shopping carts outside a Carrefour hypermarket store in Paris, France, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday expressed strong opposition to a proposed takeover of retailer Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

The Quebec-based convenience store operator on Wednesday said it had submitted a non-binding offer of 20 euros per share which valued continental Europe’s biggest retailer at 16.2 billion euros ($19.6 billion).

Here’s an outline of the two businesses:

CARREFOUR

COUCHE-TARD

Source: Company websites, Reuters

Compiled by Sarah Morland, Anait Miridzhanian and Tommy Lund; editing by Keith Weir and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up