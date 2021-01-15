Factbox: How Carrefour and Couche-Tard compare

(Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Friday expressed strong opposition to a proposed takeover of retailer Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.
The Quebec-based convenience store operator on Wednesday said it had submitted a non-binding offer of 20 euros per share which valued continental Europe’s biggest retailer at 16.2 billion euros ($19.6 billion).
Here’s an outline of the two businesses:
CARREFOUR
COUCHE-TARD
Source: Company websites, Reuters
Compiled by Sarah Morland, Anait Miridzhanian and Tommy Lund; editing by Keith Weir and Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.