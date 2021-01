FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, wearing protective face masks, leave following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has met on Friday Alimentation Couche-Tard’s founder and executive chairman Alain Bouchard, a spokesman for the minister said.

Le Maire expressed France’s stiff opposition to a possible near-$20 billion takeover of Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.