French finance minister still opposed to Carrefour deal -spokesman

FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire’s stance regarding Canadian retailer Couche-Tard’s takeover approach for Carrefour has not changed, and he still looks unfavourably on any deal, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Le Maire earlier said that a foreign takeover of Carrefour would be a “major difficulty”, citing food security as a priority, though Bloomberg also reported that the finance ministry would be ready to study any official proposal.

“The minister’s position remains unchanged, as things stand this deal is not desirable,” the spokesman said.