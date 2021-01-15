Carrefour staff worried about Couche-Tard approach, union says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

PARIS (Reuters) - A takeover approach for Carrefour by Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard is raising concerns over jobs and the future management of the French retailer among staff, a Carrefour CFDT union representative said on Friday.

“Staff is surprised and a bit worried,” Sylvain Mace told BFM Business radio.

Asked about French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire’s opposition to the approach, Mace said: “If it is to protect jobs, it is a positive signal. Now it remains to be seen if the government has leeway.”

Couche-Tard made a non-binding offer of 20 euros per share on Wednesday largely in cash which valued Carrefour at 16.2 billion euros.