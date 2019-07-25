Carrefour first-half profits rise, says strategic overhaul on track

FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) on Thursday reported higher first-half profits and said it was on track with a strategic overhaul aimed at boosting earnings and tackling competition from the likes of Amazon (AMZN.O).

Carrefour, which is Europe’s largest retailer, said group operating profits rose 2.6% from the same period last year to 618 million euros ($689.6 million). This compared with 598 million euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Carrefour is in the middle of a plan by chief executive Alexandre Bompard to cut costs and boost e-commerce investment to increase profits and sales.