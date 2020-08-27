French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain

FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) has agreed to buy 172 stores under the Supersol banner in Spain, in a deal worth an enterprise value of 78 million euros ($92.3 million) which would strengthen Carrefour’s number two position in Spain.

Carrefour said on Thursday that the stores and supermarkets being acquired were mainly in Andalusia and the Madrid region, and that they had posted net sales of around 450 million euros in 2019.