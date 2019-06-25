Carrefour boss rules out exiting more countries after China deal

FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard said he had no plans to exit other countries after the French supermarket retailer agreed to sell a majority stake in its Chinese operations to electronics retailer Suning.com.

“China was a very specific situation, a very small market share, a small player with losses. When I came in, I saw that size was an issue. The other countries do not have the same configuration.” Bompard told BFM Business TV on Tuesday.

“One must focus on the strategic battles. I would love to lead all the battles. In China, when you have a 2.8 percent market share, you have lost the digital battle even though our teams did a wonderful job,” he added.

Carrefour on Sunday became the latest Western retailer to retreat from the Chinese market as fierce competition from domestic rivals and a growing online market puts pressure on foreign firms.