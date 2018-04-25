Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U to help French farmers

PARIS (Reuters) - Carrefour (CARR.PA) has struck a five-year purchasing deal with domestic peer Systeme-U to favor French agricultural producers, Europe’s largest supermarket retailer said on Wednesday.

The logo of Carrefour is seen on shopping trolleys at the Carrefour Lingostiere in Nice, France, March 31, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

The deal is the latest alliance within the French supermarket industry, which has seen U.S. Internet giant Amazon (AMZN.O) make inroads over the last year.

In January, Carrefour announced plans to cut costs and jobs, boost e-commerce investment and seek a partnership in China in an effort to lift profit and revenue and help it to compete with Amazon.

Carrefour and Systeme-U said they would aim to offer “fair compensation” to French farmers, as part of their partnership.

The partnership also comes after French President Emmanuel Macron pledged earlier this year to do more to help the country’s farmers.

Macron has promised 5 billion euros ($6.1 billion) in agricultural investment as well as minimum farm prices to prevent producers selling at a loss.

Nevertheless, French farmers and their FNSEA lobby group remain concerned about issues ranging from trade talks with South America’s Mercosur bloc to a land-buying spree by Chinese investors.

($1 = 0.8190 euros)