June 2, 2020 / 5:51 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

France's Carrefour buys 224 convenience stores in Taiwan

FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Wellcome Taiwan from Dairy Farm (DAIR.SI), as it further expands its footprint in Taiwan and in the fast-growing convenience stores format.

The transaction, with an enteprise value of 97 million euros ($108.00 million), covers the purchase of 224 proximity stores in quality locations as well as a warehouse, the statement said.

Wellcome Taiwan posted net sales around 390 million euros in 2019.

