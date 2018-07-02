FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Retailers Carrefour, Tesco join forces in strategic alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Carrefour (CARR.PA) and British peer Tesco (TSCO.L) announced on Monday plans to form a global long-term purchasing alliance, as they seek to cut costs.

FILE PHOTO: A Carrefour logo is seen on a Carrefour Hypermarket store in Montreuil, near Paris, France, February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

The deal is the latest partnership within the European retail industry, which has seen U.S. internet giant Amazon (AMZN.O) make in-roads into the sector in recent months.

The alliance will cover the strategic relations with global suppliers, the joint purchasing of own-brand products and goods not for re-sale, said Carrefour in a statement.

Carrefour, Europe’s largest retailer, in January announced plans to cut costs and jobs, boost E-commerce investment and seek a partnership in China, in an effort to lift profit and revenue and beat domestic rivals in the race to develop digital shopping products.

