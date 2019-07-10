Dominican Republic expects to award several blocks in first oil licensing round

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic’s first oil licensing round will be a success if it awards more than two of the 14 blocks on offer this year, a government official said at an event disclosing the Caribbean nation’s fiscal terms.

Licensing terms are “very competitive” and about a dozen major oil producers, including U.S., Chinese and European companies, have expressed interest in bidding. First awards are expected to be released by late November, said Alberto Reyes, Dominican Republic’s vice minister of hydrocarbons.