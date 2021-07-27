APi Group to buy Chubb Fire & Security unit from Carrier for $2.9 billion

(Reuters) -Commercial safety service provider APi Group Corp said on Tuesday it would buy Chubb Fire & Security Business from Carrier Global Corp for $2.9 billion in cash to expand into new markets.

As part of the deal, Blackstone Group and Viking Global Investors will together invest $800 million by way of perpetual preferred stock.

“We see a tremendous amount of accelerated organic growth and margin expansion opportunities across our combined platform,” Chief Executive Russ Becker said.

Chubb Fire & Security reported revenue of about $2.2 billion for the year ended March 31 and the deal is expected to close around the year end.

Citi and RBC Capital Markets acted as advisors to APi.