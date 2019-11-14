Callon Petroleum lowers deal offer for Carrizo Oil

(Reuters) - Callon Petroleum (CPE.N) said on Thursday it had cut its buyout offer for Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO.O) and postponed shareholders’ meeting to Dec. 20.

Carrizo shareholders will now get 1.75 Callon shares for each share held, down from the previous offer of 2.05 Callon shares.

The merger was opposed by Paulson & Co, Callon’s third-largest shareholder, while proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co and Institutional Shareholder Services urged a “no” vote.