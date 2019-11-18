Deals
November 18, 2019 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Paulson gives up opposition to Callon-Carrizo deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Paulson & Co, a top shareholder in Callon Petroleum Co, said on Monday it would not oppose the U.S. shale producer’s reduced buyout offer for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, while cutting its stake in the company.

Billionaire investor John Paulson’s hedge fund, which did not give any details on its latest shareholding, had a 9.5% stake in Callon as of Nov. 6.

Callon on Thursday cut its offer for rival Carrizo to about $723 million from $1.2 billion in July.

Paulson had earlier opposed the deal saying that a 25% premium for the acquisition was too steep and that Callon would lose its position as a Permian pure play by acquiring a company with holdings in the Eagle Ford shale region of South Texas.

Paulson said on Monday while it believes that a pure Permian focused producer would be a more attractive alternative, it respects other shareholders views.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below