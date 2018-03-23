FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

Cars.com to add Starboard's nominee to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online automotive marketplace Cars.com Inc (CARS.N) on Friday decided to add activist investor Starboard Value LP nominee Michael Kelly to its board.

The company also named Bryan Wiener and an independent director to the board, raising the number of directors to 11.

In February, Starboard nominated four director candidates including Michael Kelly, who is the chief executive of Kelly investment fund Newman Ventures and The Weather Channel Companies.

Starboard is Cars.com’s second largest investor and has a 8.9 percent stake as of Feb 14.

    The company, which was listed on the NYSE last year, helps consumers looking to purchase cars connect with dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

    Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

