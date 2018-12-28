Founding family launches takeover to delist Casa Damiani jewelry group

MILAN (Reuters) - The founding family of Italian jewelry group Casa Damiani (DMN.MI) said on Friday it would launch a takeover to buy the company and delist it from the Milan bourse.

Leading Jewels, the holding company of the Damianis, will buy Casa Damiani’s shares at 0.855 euros apiece, a 5.04 percent premium to the stock’s closing price on Dec. 27.

The holding company, which already controls Casa Damiani, will spend up to 11.8 million euros ($13.52 million) to buy the whole group, the family said in a statement.

The company, which went public in 2007, is active in the jewelry sector through brands such as Damiani, Salvini, Bliss and Calderoni.