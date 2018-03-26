Casino's Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery

(Reuters) - Grocery items sourced from the Monoprix chain of stores will be available on Amazon’s Prime Now service to customers in Paris this year, the French group’s owner Casino and Amazon said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Boxes are moved on conveyor belts at Amazon distribution center in El Prat de Llobregat, near Barcelona, Spain, March 15, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Speculation had been growing in recent months about the U.S. online giant’s intentions in France, after its general manager for France said in a newspaper interview it aimed to launch its grocery delivery service in the country.

“Thanks to this unique partnership between Amazon and Monoprix, Casino Group reinforces its omni channel distribution strategy,” Casino Chief Executive Jean-Charles Naouri said in a statement.

Amazon’s agreed in 2017 to buy grocery chain Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, a move that raised expectations it could focus on Europe and spurred French retailers to strategize over how to improve their own online offerings.

Groupe Monoprix has 698 stores located in city centers, including 300 stores in France and 85 in international markets under the Monoprix banner.

Groceries sourced from Monoprix will be available in the Prime Now app and web site through a dedicated virtual store, the companies said.