French retailer Casino's Brazil arm to buy out Colombian unit

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Retailer Casino said on Thursday that it plans to restructure its Latin America business through its Brazil and Colombian units in a move aimed at improving its performance as the French group grapples with high debts.

A customer shops in a Casino supermarket in Nice, France, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Casino’s Brazil subsidiary retailer GPA will buy all shares in Colombian unit Almacenes Exito SA, GPA said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Casino later confirmed the move on Thursday, saying it would simplify its structure in Latin America.

Latin America, and particularly Brazil, is a key contributor to Casino’s sales and profit, and has helped offset a weaker performance in France, where the retailing group has faced price wars among supermarket companies.

Brazil’s GPA will use cash to acquire all shares in Almacenes Exito with a potential purchase price of 16,000 to 18,000 Colombian pesos ($5.03 to $5.66) per share. Casino would acquire all controlling shares in GPA indirectly owned by Exito.

GPA indicated its initial support for the plan and created a special committee to consider the proposal.

The restructuring would also see GPA’s shares migrate to the Novo Mercado segment of Brazil’s stock exchange, a move that requires it to comply with stricter governance standards.

Earlier this month, GPA sold its 36% stake in Brazilian appliance and electronics seller Via Varejo in an auction, raising 2.3 billion reais ($598.44 million).

Casino’s parent companies, including Rallye, were placed under protection from creditors last month in a bid to save the indebted French group from collapse.

Casino, whose credit ratings have been cut by Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, has embarked upon asset sales to cut its debt and ease concerns over the financial positions of both Casino and the Rallye holding company.

($1 = 3,183.0000 Colombian pesos)

($1 = 3.8433 reais)