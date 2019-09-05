Czech investor Kretinsky's Casino investment separate from Metro: spokesman

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner Patrik Tkac’s acquisition of a stake in French retailer Casino (CASP.PA) has no connection to their investment in Germany’s Metro (B4B.DE), a spokesman said on Thursday.

The investors have bought a 4.63% stake in Casino via their Vesa Equity Investment, they announced on Thursday. They also own, through a different company, a 17.52% share in Metro with options to increase that.

“They are separate cases,” spokesman Daniel Castvaj said. “Of course they are the same shareholder structure but [there is a] different strategy for both companies. There is no relation between the investment into Casino and into Metro.”