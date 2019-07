FILE PHOTO: A customer shops in a Casino supermarket in Nice, France, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Casino (CASP.PA), which is under pressure over debts at the group and at its parent company Rallye (GENC.PA), has agreed to sell its subsidiary Vindemia for 219 million euros ($246 million), the French supermarket retailer said on Monday.

Casino is selling the business to retail company GBH. Vindemia is the leading retailer in the Indian Ocean region including Reunion Island, Madagascar, Mayotte and Mauritius.