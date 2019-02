The logo of a Geant Casino hypermarket is seen on shopping trolley in Villeneuve-Louet, France, September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino said on Thursday that it would sell two of its ‘Geant’ hypermarkets for around 23 million euros ($26 million), as Casino continues a program of asset sales in order to cut debt.

Casino said it was selling the stores to French company Groupement Les Mousquetaires.