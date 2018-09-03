Casino amends results in hope of easing worries over key entity

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailer Casino (CASP.PA), whose shares had sank as much as 15 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its debt burden, said it had amended its 2018 half year results to disclose the cash position of one of its key finance units.

U.S. short seller Muddy Waters said on Twitter on Friday that one of Casino’s subsidiary, Casino Finance, had not filed its 2017 accounts.

A Casino spokesman however said at the time the delay was merely “technical” and that the accounts of the unit were already integrated into Casino’s 2017 consolidated accounts.

Casino said on Monday the cash position of Casino Finance stood at 801 million euros ($930.12 million) at the end of June compared to 586 million euros a year earlier. bit.ly/2wCjd12

Casino and its parent company Rallye (GENC.PA) have been under pressure this year after investors voiced concerns over the complexity of the company’s debt structure and financial reporting.