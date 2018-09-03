Casino details cash position of finance unit in bid to calm debt concerns

PARIS (Reuters) - French retailer Casino (CASP.PA), whose shares fell sharply on Friday amid renewed concerns over its debt burden, disclosed on Monday the cash position of its Casino Finance unit.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of French retailer Casino is pictured outside a Casino supermarket in Nantes, France, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe//File Photo

The company also confirmed its 2018 financial targets and deleveraging goals after Standard and Poor’s downgraded its rating on Casino by one notch from ‘BB+’ to ‘BB’, keeping a negative outlook.

Shares in Casino, which have lost 45 percent since the start of the year, were up 2.4 percent, recovering from an earlier fall.

U.S. short seller Muddy Waters said on Twitter on Friday that one of Casino’s subsidiaries, Casino Finance, which issues bonds for the French company, had not filed its 2017 accounts.

A Casino spokesman said at the time that the delay was “technical” and that the unit’s accounts were already integrated into the group’s 2017 accounts.

Casino said on Monday the cash position of Casino Finance stood at 801 million euros ($930.12 million) at the end of June compared with 586 million euros at end-2017. bit.ly/2wCjd12

Casino provided the information in slides, saying this followed “questions raised in a recent meeting with investors”.

Casino and its parent company Rallye (GENC.PA) have been under pressure this year after investors voiced concerns over the complexity of the company’s debt structure and financial reporting.

Standard and Poor’s said on Monday it had downgraded its rating on Casino by one notch from ‘BB+’ to ‘BB’ and was keeping a negative outlook.

“The debt and financial leverage of Casino have remained above our expectations for the ‘BB+’ rating for over two years, despite good trading momentum and management’s intentions to sell assets to reduce debt,” S&P said.

By the end of June, Casino’s net debt totaled 5.4 billion euros.

Casino said on Monday S&P’s decision was not taking into account its plan to sell assets worth 1.5 billion euros and that it would have no impact on its liquidity or the cost of servicing its debt.

($1 = 0.8612 euros)