Casper Sleep slashes IPO valuation target

(Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc is seeking a much lower valuation in its initial public offering than it had initially expected as the money losing online mattress retailer tries to lure investors in a tepid market for IPOs following WeWork’s debacle last year.

Investors have become less forgiving of loss making companies that fail to show a sustainable path to growth and have questioned hefty valuations of several tech startups.

Shares of high-profile companies Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) and Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) languished in the months following their debut, culminating in office-sharing startup WeWork cancelling its IPO in September.

Casper said on Wednesday it expects the offering of 9.6 million shares to be priced between $12 and $13, down from a range of $17 to $19 it had set earlier. At the top end of the range, the IPO will raise $124.8 million and give the firm a valuation of $531.5 million.

Just last month, the company said it was expecting to raise $182.4 million at a valuation of $768 million, much lower than the $1 billion it commanded in a funding round last March.

“The valuation drop reflects the over-valuation of the prior financing round, a valuation that was made during the disappeared era when growth mattered and profits didn’t,” said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Casper brought in revenue of $312.3 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, up 20% higher from a year earlier. For the same period, it posted a net loss of $67.3 million, which was slightly higher than the prior year.

The New York-based company’s investors include retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) and investment firms Lerer Hippeau Ventures, IVP and New Enterprise Associates. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, rapper 50 Cent are also investors in the company.

Casper is expected to make its stock market debut on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead underwriters on the IPO.