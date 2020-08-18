Taiwan-based Apple supplier Catcher to sell two divisions to China's Lens for $1.4 billion

TAIPEI/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Taiwan-based Catcher Technology (2474.TW), a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), has agreed to sell two units from its Lyra International division in China to Hunan-based Lens Technology Co (300433.SZ) for $1.43 billion, a company filing showed.

Headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Catcher makes metal casings for a range of consumer electronics, including the iPhone.

Smaller iPhone assembler Wistron (3231.TW) last month agreed to sell two of its factories in China to fast-rising Chinese manufacturer Luxshare Precision Industry Co (002475.SZ) for 3.3 billion yuan ($477 million).

Analysts have said Chinese companies are gearing up to get into the much coveted iPhone assembly chain amid a supply chain reshuffle following the China-U.S. trade war.

Taiwanese firms currently dominate the iPhone supply chain, including Foxconn (2317.TW), the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, Pegatron (4938.TW) and Wistron.

($1 = 6.9220 Chinese yuan renminbi)