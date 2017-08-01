FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Caterpillar CFO Brad Halverson to retire in early 2018
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 1, 2017 / 11:18 AM / 14 days ago

Caterpillar CFO Brad Halverson to retire in early 2018

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the company of machinery Caterpillar (CAT) is seen at the site of a future urban project in Vina del Mar, Chile May 23, 2017.Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Brad Halverson would retire in early 2018, after spending nearly three decades with the world's largest construction and mining equipment maker.

Halverson, who is also the group president of the company, has served in the current roles since January 2013.

His retirement comes at a time when Caterpillar is fighting an IRS demand that it pay $2 billion in taxes and penalties for shifting profit to its Swiss unit to lessen its U.S. tax bill. (reut.rs/2uR9FiU)

Caterpillar said it would launch an external search to fill the CFO position.

Halverson joined Caterpillar in 1988 as an accountant.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.