People visit heavy machinery of Caterpillar at Bauma China, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery in Shanghai, China November 27, 2018. Picture taken November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby would take on the additional role of chairman, effective immediately.

Umpleby has been a member of the board and CEO since Jan. 1, 2017.