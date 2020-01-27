Former Boeing CEO Muilenburg resigns from Caterpillar board

FILE PHOTO: Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee during a hearing on the grounded 737 MAX in the wake of deadly crashes, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

(Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Monday former Boeing Co (BA.N) Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg had resigned from its board.

Caterpillar said in a regulatory filing here that Muilenburg's resignation, which is effective immediately, was not due to any disagreement with the company.

Muilenburg joined the board in 2011.

Boeing fired Muilenburg last month after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from a pair of fatal crashes that halted output of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner and tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.