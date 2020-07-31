Caterpillar offers cautious outlook after coronavirus hits sales

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Friday offered little signs of improvement in equipment sales after a crippling recession sparked by the coronavirus pandemic made customers wary of big purchases, resulting in lower second quarter earnings.

FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 9, 2017. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

The heavy equipment maker, a bellwether for economic activity, said retail sales declines will not get worse in the current quarter. However, it does not expect them to improve either.

That is in contrast with other industrial companies which expect the lifting of the pandemic shutdowns to improve sales from the last quarter.

Overall, Caterpillar reported a 23% drop in retail sales in the second quarter. It expects a similar decline in the quarter through September.

Profits in the current quarter are not forecast to improve from the last three months.

Stephen Volkmann, equity analyst with Jefferies, said Caterpillar’s outlook was an “outlier.”

“Either they are being a little bit conservative or they have some visibility,” he said.

The cautious outlook drove down its shares, which were last down 4% at $131.16.

The manufacturer said its financial results would be impacted by continued global economic uncertainty.

As a result, it declined to reinstate its full-year earnings guidance which was withdrawn in late March. Share repurchases will also remain suspended this year.

Caterpillar’s earnings come a day after the U.S. economy reported its deepest contraction since the Great Depression.

The world’s largest economy shrank at a 32.9% annualized rate last quarter with a 37.7% plunge in spending on equipment.

A resurgence in new coronavirus cases has also dimmed the outlook for the current quarter.

There is not much to cheer outside the United States, either. The International Monetary Fund now expects deeper contraction in global output this year.

With lower demand, oil prices have also fallen, hitting spending by Caterpillar’s customers on non-residential construction.

Revenue fell 31% to $10 billion with sales declining across all regions and in its three primary segments of construction, mining, and energy and transportation.

Lower manufacturing costs helped offset the impact of lower sales on quarterly profit, which came in at 84 cents per share, down 70.3% year-on-year but above the 68 cents per share expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The company returned $600 million to shareholders in the latest quarter.