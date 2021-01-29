Caterpillar posts smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported a smaller-than-expected fall in quarterly earnings but refrained from providing 2021 guidance because of lingering pandemic-related business uncertainty.

FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 9, 2017. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

The Illinois-based manufacturer of heavy machinery, a bellwether for economic activity, was hurt last year as uncertainty prompted customers to delay capital spending, hitting sales of bulldozers, mining trucks and other equipment.

It reported adjusted profit of $2.12 per share, a 22% drop from a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expected earnings to decline 45% to $1.49 per share.

The quarterly earnings were helped by lower costs and a lower tax rate.

Caterpillar’s shares were up 0.8% at $185.9 in pre-market trade. The shares have gained 22% since late October.

Strong government intervention worldwide and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in some countries have improved the outlook for the global economy, which last year posted the biggest peacetime contraction since the Great Depression.

Still, the International Monetary Fund this week warned that the world economy continued to face “exceptional uncertainty” amid new waves of COVID-19 infections and variants.

Caterpillar’s equipment sales fell across its three primary segments, though the decline in retail sales slimmed to 2% in December from 17% in October.

Caterpillar said it expects a year-on-year increase in equipment sales in the current quarter, coupled with a build-up in dealer inventories.

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said while demand for construction and mining machines has improved, the company still does not have clear visibility how the business will pan out this year.

“The course of the year can change as we go through it, depending on how quickly vaccines get rolled out...how economic recovery occurs,” Bonfield told Reuters.

Caterpillar had pulled its guidance early in the pandemic.

The company did not say when it would restart buying back its shares. Share repurchases were suspended last year following the pandemic-induced business turmoil.