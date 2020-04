FILE PHOTO: Caterpillar logo is pictured at the 'Bauma' Trade Fair for Construction Machinery, Building Material Machines, Mining Machines, Construction Vehicles and Construction Equipment in Munich, Germany, April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) on Tuesday reported a 46% annual drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by business disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first quarter, the heavy equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $1.60 per share compared with $2.94 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $1.69 per share.