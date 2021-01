FILE PHOTO: A row of excavators are seen at the Caterpillar booth at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG convention at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. March 9, 2017. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Friday reported lower fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by weak equipment demand amid lingering economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The heavy equipment maker reported an adjusted profit of $2.12 per share versus $2.71 per share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv on average expected earnings of $1.49 per share.