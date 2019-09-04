Business News
Cathay Pacific says Chairman John Slosar resigns

FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific Group Chairman John Slosar attends a news conference on the carrier's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) said on Wednesday that its Chairman John Slosar had resigned from the board and will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline’s top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd (0019.HK).

The resignation and appointment will take effect at Cathay’s annual meeting on Nov 6, the carrier said in a statement.

Slosar’s resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month, after the Chinese aviation regulator increased scrutiny on the airline and its staff members following anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

