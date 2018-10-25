Hong Kong privacy commission expresses serious concern over Cathay data leak

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s privacy commission on Thursday expressed serious concern over a data breach at Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) and urged the airline to notify passengers affected by the leak as soon as possible and explain the details.

A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Shares of Cathay slid more than 6 percent early on Thursday, a day after it said data of about 9.4 million passengers of Cathay and its unit, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Ltd, had been accessed without authorization.