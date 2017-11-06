Qatar Airways agrees to buy 9.61 percent stake in Cathay Pacific

DUBAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways said on Monday it had agreed to buy a 9.61 percent stake in Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK).

Qatar Airways aircrafts are seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Qatar Airways said in a statement it expected to close the transaction later on Monday in Hong Kong.

Earlier, Hong Kong’s Kingboard Chemical Holdings (0148.HK) said it had agreed to sell its 9.6 percent Cathay stake to Qatar Airways for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million).

Related Coverage Cathay Pacific shares down 4.7 percent after Qatar Airways buys stake