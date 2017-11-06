FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qatar Airways agrees to buy 9.61 percent stake in Cathay Pacific
Sections
Featured
The toughest job in American diplomacy
NORTH KOREA
The toughest job in American diplomacy
Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile headache
Business
Growth without scale: Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile headache
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Sorting through fast-moving information
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 6, 2017 / 12:38 AM / in 33 minutes

Qatar Airways agrees to buy 9.61 percent stake in Cathay Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Middle Eastern carrier Qatar Airways said on Monday it had agreed to buy a 9.61 percent stake in Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK).

Qatar Airways aircrafts are seen at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Qatar Airways said in a statement it expected to close the transaction later on Monday in Hong Kong.

Earlier, Hong Kong’s Kingboard Chemical Holdings (0148.HK) said it had agreed to sell its 9.6 percent Cathay stake to Qatar Airways for HK$5.16 billion ($661 million).

Related Coverage

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell and Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.