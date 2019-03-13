Cathay Pacific 'reasonably optimistic' on passenger, cargo markets

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it is “reasonably optimistic” on the outlook for the passenger and cargo markets this year, although it acknowledged the cargo market was hard to predict.

Company executives were speaking after Cathay reported a HK$2.35 billion ($299.37 million) annual profit after two years of losses, as it benefited from rising airfares and a turnaround plan designed to lower costs and boost revenue.