FILE PHOTO: A passenger walks to the First Class counter of Cathay Pacific Airways at Hong Kong Airport in Hong Kong, China April 4, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

(Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) on Monday said it expected a significant drop in its first-half results due to the coronavirus outbreak, causing it to cut capacity.

The airline said in a statement it had cut capacity by 40% for February and March, and pointed to a likely reduction in April as well.