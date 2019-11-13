Cathay Pacific October passenger traffic falls as HK protests curb travel

FILE PHOTO: Workers service a Cathay Pacific flight at Hong Kong International Airport, China September 3, 2019. Picture taken September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday reported a 7% drop in passengers that flew with the airlines in October as fewer tourists from Mainland China traveled to Hong Kong.

Cathay also signaled a challenging remainder of 2019 for airlines, and expects second-half financial results will be significantly below those of its first-half.

Cathay Pacific and its budget airline Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.7 million passengers last month.

Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have clashed with police from months, creating the worst political crisis in the territory for decades.