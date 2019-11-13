Cathay Pacific October passenger traffic falls as HK protests curb travel

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday reported a 7% drop in passengers that flew with the airlines in October as fewer tourists from Mainland China traveled to Hong Kong.
Cathay also signaled a challenging remainder of 2019 for airlines, and expects second-half financial results will be significantly below those of its first-half.
Cathay Pacific and its budget airline Cathay Dragon carried a total of 2.7 million passengers last month.
Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have clashed with police from months, creating the worst political crisis in the territory for decades.
Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens