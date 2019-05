FILE PHOTO: A sign of Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) is seen on its building in Ningde, Fujian province, China August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), said it had signed a multi-billion dollar battery supply deal with Volvo Car Group.

The deal to supply lithium ion batteries will support all of Volvo’s models on current and next-generation vehicle platforms, the Ningde-based company said in a statement on Wednesday.