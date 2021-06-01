Goldman Sachs and KPMG frontrunners to advise Cattolica in Generali bid - sources

FILE PHOTO: The Generali logo is seen in Milan's CityLife district, Italy November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs and KPMG are in the lead in a race for a mandate to advise Italian insurer Cattolica Assicurazioni regarding a takeover offer from Generali, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Generali on Monday said it would launch a 1.17 billion euro ($1.43 billion) takeover offer for its smaller rival, which it expects to conclude by the end of the year, to cement its domestic market leadership.

In a letter to Cattolica’s staff seen by Reuters, Cattolica CEO Carlo Ferraresi said the company is “not worried” over the Generali bid and the board will evaluate the offer after the publication of the official offer document by Generali.

Cattolica, Goldman Sachs and KPMG declined to comment.