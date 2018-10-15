FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Cavalli owner hires Rothschild to find minority partner: sources

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Private equity Clessidra has hired Rothschild to look into the option of finding a minority partner for fashion group Roberto Cavalli to help fund growth, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, confirming earlier press reports.

A model walks at the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week Spring 2019 in Milan, Italy September 22, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Clessidra owns 90 percent of Roberto Cavalli through the vehicle Varenne.

Rothschild declined to comment. In September a Clessidra manager said the fund had no plans to leave Cavalli capital.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Elisa Anzolin; writing by Stephen Jewkes

