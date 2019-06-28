Italian court set to approve sale of Roberto Cavalli to Damac: sources

FILE PHOTO: A company logo is pictured outside a Roberto Cavalli store in Vienna, Austria, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MILAN (Reuters) - A court is set to approve the sale of troubled Italian fashion group Roberto Cavalli to Dubai developer Damac, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier this month Cavalli’s board had indicated Damac as the favorite bidder.

Two other binding offers for the whole group had been submitted by Italy’s Diesel-owner OTB and U.S. brand management company Bluestar Alliance, the sources said.

The sources added the deal still needed to be signed-off.

Damac is already a partner of Cavalli in a real estate project.