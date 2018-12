The logo of Italian clothing manufacturer Diesel is seen outside a store in Vienna, Austria, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

MILAN (Reuters) - Renzo Rosso, the founder of fashion label Diesel, is interested in buying Italy’s Roberto Cavalli through his OTB holding company, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday.

OTB is one of around 10 players that have expressed interest in Cavalli, which is being advised by Rothschild, the paper said.

Roberto Cavalli, controlled by private equity firm Clessidra, reported sales of around 152 million euros ($172 million) last year.