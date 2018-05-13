Cavs G Hill misses practice for college graduation

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard George Hill became a college graduate on Saturday, as he missed the team’s final practice before the Eastern Conference finals to attend his IUPUI graduation.

Hill, 32, received his degree from the School of Liberal Arts and was one of two students to speak at the commencement, telling those in attendance that the upcoming series against the Boston Celtics could not have kept him from appearing to walk across the stage.

An Indiana native, Hill played for the Jaguars from 2004-08. He later spent five seasons with the Indiana Pacers after starting his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Since arriving in Cleveland from the Sacramento Kings in a trade deadline deal, Hill has averaged 9.4 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game for the Cavs. He is averaging 9.8 points, 2.5 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 26.1 minutes across eight postseason games.

The Cavs open their series against the Celtics on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

