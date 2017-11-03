FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chipmaker Marvell Technology in talks to buy Cavium: Wall Street Journal
#Technology News
November 3, 2017 / 10:09 PM / in an hour

Chipmaker Marvell Technology in talks to buy Cavium: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marvell Technology Group Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Cavium Inc - a deal that would create a chipmaker worth about $14 billion, Wall Street Journal reported.

Cavium shareholders would receive a modest premium, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could be announced in the next few weeks if talks do not fall apart. (on.wsj.com/2zhtov9)

As of Friday’s close, Cavium has a market capitalization of about $4.5 billion, while Marvell had a valuation of over $9 billion.

Neither of the two companies immediately responded to request for comments.

Shares of Cavium were up nearly 13 percent in after-hours trading on Friday, while Marvell’s stock was up about 6 percent.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
